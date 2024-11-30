Tamil Nadu weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorms, heavy rains due to Cyclone Fengal | Key details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Villagers display the damaged crops after rainwater inundated their field, in Thanjavur

the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather department has also warned of waterlogging, slippery roads and minor damage to loose and unsecured structures. The rains are likely to continue for two to three days.

Meanwhile, state CM MK Stalin took stock of the preparations and said, "The weather department has warned that there will be continuous rain for the next two-three days, the Tamil Nadu government is constantly monitoring and taking precautionary measures.”

District-wise IMD weather update

The IMD has made predictions for Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring areas till Saturday at 4 pm and before the landfall.

Heavy rains: As per the IMD, moderate to intense spells of rain with thunderstorms and lightning are highly likely at isolated places in:

Chennai

Chengalpattu

Thiruvallur

Kanchipuram

Moderate rains: Light thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain are highly likely at isolated locations in

Ranipettai

Villupuram

Kallakurichi

Tiruvannamalai

Cuddalore

Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam

Puducherry and Karaikal area are also likely to witness moderate rainfall at isolated places with light thunderstorms and lightning

Light rains: As per the met department, light rains are expected at isolated places over the following districts of Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari

Tirunelveli

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Puducherry experienced heavy rains on Saturday morning prompting the district administration to send SMS alerts to around 12 lakh residents cautioning them to remain vigilant as cyclonic storm Fengal is expected to make landfall near here later in the day.

The latest IMD bulletin states that Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal have witnessed very heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday. Advisories have been issued to fishermen to not venture into the seas on Saturday as the cyclonic storm is set to make landfall. According to IMD, the coastal areas will see the major impact of the cyclone.