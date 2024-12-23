Tamil Nadu weather: Traffic jams, waterlogging reported after heavy rains, IMD predicts more showers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Traffic jams and waterlogging were reported in several places across Tamil Nadu after heavy rains lashed the state. In the meantime, the Chennai Meteorological Department issued a heavy rain warning for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts on Tuesday. The development comes as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh. The weather office said moderate rain may occur at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Because of heavy rains, the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu on Monday witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams in residential areas with the local administration making efforts to draw out the stranded rainwater through a water suction pump.

Thoothukudi, which falls under the Coastal Tamil Nadu districts, remains at the receiving end of heavy rainfall, often troubled due to waterlogging. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thoothukudi is likely to receive light rainfall on December 23 and 24.

The coastal district was very likely to receive light rainfall on December 25, IMD forecasted. IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall likely and very likely in Ramanathapuram district on December 24 and 25, respectively.

A week ago, several parts of the coastal district and adjoining areas witnessed severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the state. Visuals showed waterlogging in areas including Postal Telegram Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Rajagopal Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Amuda Nagar, KVK Nagar and Asoke Nagar of Thoothukudi.

Earlier, on Friday, Thoothukudi and other districts received moderate to heavy rainfall, while Trichy received incessant rain. Over a week ago, all schools remained closed in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu in anticipation of heavy rains on Thursday.

A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts.