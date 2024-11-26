Chennai weather: Deep depression likely to become cyclonic storm as rains lash Tamil Nadu | Check full details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday amid the Red Alert issued for the coastal areas by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for three more days in the state, starting November 27 in its latest forecast. According to the met department, the deep depression developing in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 27.

What did IMD predict?

According to IMD warning, the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with 8 kmph speed for past 6 hours and lay centred at 5:30 pm some 720 km south-southeast of Chennai. The IMD has predicted that it is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 27.

This will bring heavy rains across several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially coastal areas. Thereafter, it will continue to move skirting coast of Sri Lanka during subsequent two days.

On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore districts. Given that, the authorities declared holiday for schools and colleges in select regions including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on November 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29.

State braces for storm

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in Chennai at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and SDRF teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts.

Among the places that received mild to heavy rainfall include, Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam. For each of the districts of Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore, two teams ---one from NDRF and the other from the State-- have been dispatched.

Also in such districts, first-responders and volunteers are also ready for deployment. "Already, fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea and a majority of boats have returned to shore," the official release said.

Stalin, through video conferencing, reviewed the action plan to tackle the situation. During the review meeting, the District Collectors apprised CM Stalin that adequate number of relief camps and medical teams were on standby and all other necessary arrangements were in place too. Meanwhile, fishermen have also been advoised not to venture in sea during the timeframe.

Flight landing delayed

Due to the rains, Chennai witnessed heavy traffic congestion in many areas including the arterial OMR Road and traffic flow was affected in several areas as roads came under sheets of water. Meanwhile, the landing of seven flights was delayed in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies)