Tamil Nadu: Stalin criticises Hindi imposition, asks why no Tamil teaching institution in northern states Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin criticises the central government's alleged Hindi imposition and questions why no institutions are set up in the north to teach Tamil and other southern languages. He emphasizes the importance of linguistic diversity and technology over compulsory language imposition.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin has once again voiced his opposition to what he terms the "imposition" of Hindi by the BJP-led central government. Stalin raised questions regarding the government's lack of initiatives to promote South Indian languages in northern states, specifically Tamil, as he called for greater recognition of linguistic diversity within the country.

In a letter to party workers, part of his ongoing series addressing the theme of "all-time opposition to Hindi imposition," Stalin posed a thought-provoking query: Why has the Union Government not established institutions to teach Tamil or other regional languages of southern India in the northern states?

Stalin argued that technology, particularly tools like Google Translate, ChatGPT, and Artificial Intelligence, has made it easier for people to overcome language barriers. He emphasised that students should focus on mastering the necessary technological skills rather than being burdened by the compulsory learning of languages. “Imposing a language on students will only weigh them down. Technology can bridge these gaps, so why not encourage students to learn useful technologies instead?” he said.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's belief in fostering national unity through the learning of languages, Stalin recalled how Gandhi had advocated for the people of southern states to learn Hindi and for those in northern states to learn one of the southern languages. The Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS), founded by Gandhi in 1918 to promote Hindi in southern India, was mentioned by Stalin as an institution that, according to Gandhi’s vision, would bring people closer together. The DBHPS is now operational across the southern states with over 6,000 centers, Stalin noted.

However, the Tamil Nadu CM pointed out that no such institution or initiative exists in northern India to promote the learning of southern languages. He suggested that organizations like an "Uttar Bharat Tamil Prachar Sabha" or "Dravida Basha Sabha" could be set up in the north to help northern states learn southern languages.

Without naming the BJP directly, Stalin sharply criticised the ruling party's stance on Tamil and other regional languages. He claimed that those who had pledged to install a statue of Tamil saint poet Thiruvalluvar on the banks of the Ganga had instead allowed it to be discarded. “Would such people ever establish an institution to promote Tamil? Those who follow the path of Godse will never fulfil Gandhi's vision,” he stated, implying that the current political leadership was betraying Gandhi's ideals.

Stalin also highlighted the BJP-led government's push for Hindi in various sectors, including the naming of trains operating in Tamil Nadu, which he claimed were given Hindi-Sanskrit names. He accused the central government of secretly trying to "destroy Tamil and other regional languages," claiming that the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu was the only force strong enough to oppose such moves.

He concluded by reaffirming the Dravidian movement's commitment to safeguarding linguistic and cultural identities, asserting that it would continue to resist any attempts to undermine Tamil or other southern languages.

The Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, an institution declared of national importance by Parliament in 1964, was founded by Gandhi with the aim of spreading Hindi in the southern states. While it has remained operational for over a century, Stalin's call for more inclusive language initiatives in the northern states signals his ongoing commitment to linguistic equality and the preservation of regional languages.