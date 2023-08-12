Tamil Nadu: SC student attacked by classmates, CM Stalin concerned over 'casteism poison' in youth

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Student thrashed: A class 12 student belonging to the SC community in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district was allegedly attacked by his classmates apparently due to previous enmity, the police said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concerns over the incident and said “casteism poison has crept into young students”.

According to the police, the sister of the boy also sustained injured in the incident at Nanguneri when the assailants barged into their house and thrashed the victim.

“The incident was a fallout of a previous scuffle involving the victim and the assailants,” the police said.

Six minors have been held in connection with the scuffle and have been sent to a juvenile home, they added.

Expressing concerns over the incident, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that he would take responsibility for the expenses related to the medical treatment and education of the victims.

CM Stalin reacts

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that it “sends down shivers”.

"It shows how much the casteism poison has crept into young students. It is intolerable to see such violence due to caste," he said in a tweet.

Law will take its own course in the case, he added.

It was the duty of all to teach the need for good social relations to students and the teaching community should take the lead in this connection, he added.

“Hatred will lead us nowhere and there should not be any feeling of discrimination,” Stalin said.

(With PTI inputs)

