Tamil Nadu road accident: Six killed in van crash after driver allegedly falls asleep near Ulundurpet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed on the spot on Wednesday after the van they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree on the busy national highway near Ulundurpet. Thirunavalur police said all the six occupants of the vehicle were men. Preliminary probe indicated that the driver fell asleep and the vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree, they added.

The accident caused a traffic pile-up on the highway for some time before normalcy was restored. Authorities are investigating further to determine the exact cause of the crash. Further details into the incident are awaited.

Similar road accident in Tamil Nadu

In a similar incident earlier this month, four people were killed on the spot after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on the busy Chennai East Coast Road, police said. The incident took place near the Semmancheri Kuppam bus stand on September 4. The vehicle, which was allegedly driven at high speed, initially crashed into a barricade, lost control, and then collided with the rear of a lorry, resulting in the deaths of all four occupants.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Five of family, including 3-year-old child, killed after car collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore