Live Tamil Nadu rains: Cyclone warning issued, schools closed as widespread rains lash Chennai Tamil Nadu rains LIVE: Cyclone formation near Tamil Nadu’s coast brings heavy rainfall and flood risks. IMD warns of worsening weather, with schools closed in Chennai for safety.

Chennai:

A cyclone warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas due to a cyclonic circulation forming over the South Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that this system is expected to intensify into a depression and move towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by Wednesday afternoon. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast across several districts, adding to the severe flooding and waterlogging already affecting the region.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu rains...