  3. Tamil Nadu rains: Cyclone warning issued, schools closed as widespread rains lash Chennai

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Chennai:

A cyclone warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas due to a cyclonic circulation forming over the South Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns that this system is expected to intensify into a depression and move towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by Wednesday afternoon. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast across several districts, adding to the severe flooding and waterlogging already affecting the region.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu rains...

Live updates :Tamil Nadu Rains

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Tamil Nadu weather forecast for today and tomorrow

    October 23, 2025:

    North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places

    Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet: Heavy to very heavy rainfall

    Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore: Heavy rain at isolated places

    October 24, 2025:

    Light to moderate rain is likely across Tamil Nadu

    Heavy rain expected in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Red alert for 8 districts

    The IMD has issued a red alert for the following districts due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall:

    Villupuram
    Chengalpattu
    Cuddalore
    Mayiladuthurai
    Nagapattinam
    Tiruvallur
    Thanjavur
    Pudukottai

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Yellow alert issued for various districts in Tamil Nadu

    A Yellow alert has been issued for various districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chennai, for the next three hours. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightening expected, said IMD. 

     

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy rainfall floods Viluppuram bus stand, strands passengers

    Torrential rain triggered severe waterlogging at the Viluppuram new bus stand on Wednesday, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting bus services. Many passengers were seen wading through knee-deep water, as authorities struggled to restore normalcy.

     

  • 10:28 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Pudukottai

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Rain lashes parts of Chennai

    Several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall since early morning on Wednesday. 

  • 9:42 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Waterlogging witnessed in Thoothukudi

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Check IMD’s weather forecast for different regions

    IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and other districts tonight. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.

     

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Chennai schools closed

    Chennai schools remain closed today as precautionary measures. The District Collector stresses the importance of student safety amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

     

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Next 24 hours crucial for Tamil Nadu

    The depression is moving west-northwestwards and expected to intensify further over the next 24 hours, potentially increasing flood risks in coastal regions.

     

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy rains continue in Northern Tamil Nadu

    Heavy to very heavy rains continue in northern Tamil Nadu districts including Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore. Chennai is also experiencing intermittent moderate to heavy showers with thunder and lightning.

     

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Cyclone warning issued for Tamil Nadu

    IMD issues cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts. A cyclonic circulation over the South Bay of Bengal is expected to develop into a depression by Wednesday afternoon near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

     

Top News

