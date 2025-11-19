Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts thunderstorm, lightning as heavy rainfall to continue this week Tamil Nadu Rains: Chennai is already grappling with waterlogging, traffic jams, and school closures this week and the city is likely to see worsening conditions by the weekend, with heavier spells forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Chennai:

Amid heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorm and lightning as it said rainfall will continue this week. Notably, Thoothukudi has been receiving heavy rainfall since last night due to a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The development comes as Chennai in Tamil Nadu is already grappling with waterlogging, traffic jams, and school closures this week and the city is likely to see worsening conditions by the weekend, with heavier spells forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

No school holidays in Chennai today

Even as there is no fresh announcement on school closures for Wednesday, parents have been advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates.

It should be noted that the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu, issuing both orange and yellow alerts for several southern regions.

As per the latest updates from the IMD, Ghat areas of Tirunelveli district have been placed under an orange alert, while a yellow alert has been issued for Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

Chennai to receive rainfall, lightning

The RMC said Chennai is expected to receive one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning later in the day. Moreover, maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30-31°C, while the minimum may remain between 25-26°C.

