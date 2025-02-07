Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman sexually assaulted, thrown off train, sparking outrage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Represntative image

Tamil Nadu has been rocked by another horrific incident of sexual assault, this time involving a pregnant woman. A four-month pregnant woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men inside a train while traveling to Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The assault occurred in the early hours of Friday near Jolarpettai in Tirupattur district. The victim's cries for help were met with further violence as the assailants pushed her off the moving train near KV Kuppam in Vellore district.

The woman sustained severe injuries, including fractures to her hand and leg and a head injury. She is currently receiving treatment at the District Government Hospital in Vellore. The Jolarpettai police have registered a case and are diligently reviewing CCTV footage from the train and surrounding stations to identify the perpetrators. One individual, identified as Hemraj, has been detained for questioning in connection with the crime.

This shocking incident has ignited widespread outrage and a political firestorm. Opposition leaders are strongly criticising the ruling DMK government for the perceived rise in crimes against women. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy condemned the assault, stating, "The news that a pregnant woman was sexually assaulted by two men and then pushed off a train when she tried to scream is shocking. It is the height of shame that women in Tamil Nadu cannot walk safely on the road; cannot go to school, colleges, or workplaces; and now cannot even travel by train." He further asserted that the "continuation of such atrocities" highlights the government's failure to protect women and demanded swift and stringent legal action against those responsible.

This incident is the latest in a disturbing trend of sexual assaults reported in Tamil Nadu in recent weeks. These include the sexual assault of an 18-year-old girl in Chennai earlier this month, the arrest of six individuals in connection with the sexual assault of three underage girls in January, and the assault of a 19-year-old student on the Anna University campus in December. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the state and placed immense pressure on the government to address the escalating issue of gender-based violence.

The investigation into this latest assault is ongoing, and the police have assured the public that they are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.