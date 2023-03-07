'For popularity, creating unrest': TN cops reveals accused's motive who created fake videos of migrants

Follow us on Image Source : @TNPOLICEOFFL Tamil Nadu police arrests a man for making fake videos

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday said that they have arrested a man named Manoj Yadav for creating a video showing migrants are being beaten up by Tamil people. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

As per the initial probe in the matter, the accused created these videos for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers, Tamil Nadu Police said.

"One Manoj Yadav of Jharkhand and his friends, who are migrant workers residing at Maraimalai Nagar area, created a video as if they are beaten up by Tamil people, and facing lot of problems in their work place and requested the Government of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand to help them to return back to their native place. Tambaram city police investigated into this and found out, this video was created by Manoj Yadav for gaining popularity and to create unrest among the migrant workers," cops informed.

"Manoj Yadav was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by Tambaram city police," it further said.

Earlier on Monday, the Bihar Police said that it had arrested a person from Jamui district in connection with fake videos of alleged attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu.

Bihar Police Economic Offence Unit (EOU) had booked four persons in connection with the case, officials said in a statement.

Police said that 30 such videos were widely shared on social media, forcing migrant workers from Bihar flee Tamil Nadu in panic.

