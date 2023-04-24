Tamil Nadu: Stalin govt allows serving of liquor in several public places, including sports stadiums

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Special license for allowing the serving of liquor in the state

Tamil Nadu government brought a special license for allowing the serving of liquor in conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums and household functions in the state.

The latest move by the Stalin government contrasts with previous governments' efforts to curtail the liquor business in the state.



J Jayalalithaa, after swearing-in as chief minister of the state on May 24, 2016, announced to shut 500 liquor shops and reduce the business hours of State-run liquor shops across the State.

Later her successor also, then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami ordered the closure of 500 liquor outlets owned by the public sector TASMAC on February 20, 2017.

What is TASMAC

TASMAC which controls the wholesale and retail vending of alcoholic beverages in Tamil Nadu is a state government-owned company.

O Panneerselvam government started selling low-cost liquor through TASMAC in January 2002. In 2014-15, the annual revenue of TASMAC was Rs. 26,188 crores. TASMAC sold 48.23 lakh cases of liquor in 2014-15.

