Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's arrest by Enforcement Directorate is valid: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Friday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has the option to take Tamil Nadu serve V Senthil Balaji into its custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a money laundering case.

On Wednesday, the agency had informed the court that it has abilities to capture and take authority of Balaji. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta made his submission before Justice CV Karthikeyan, who was named as a third appointed authority to hear the corpus petition documented by Balaji's wife, following a split decision conveyed by a division seat a week ago.

"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has the right to request custody of an arrested accused even if they are not police," Justice C. V. Karthikeyan ruled.

At the point when capture is conceivable, looking for care of the captured blamed is admissible," the adjudicator said on Friday. As to rejection of the hospitalization time of Senthil Balaji for considering the care use of the ED, the adjudicator held that the time of hospitalization could be avoided. " However, I will permit the division bench's wisdom to determine the precise duration of exclusion," he stated.

Additionally, Justice Karthikeyan ruled that the minister's wife's habeas corpus petition cannot be maintained because the case at hand does not fall into the category of exceptional circumstances. He added that the further course of action to be taken concerning the detainment of Senthil Balaji would be concluded by the division seat.

Senthil Balaji was captured on June 14 by the ED under the Counteraction of Tax evasion Act (PMLA) regarding a money for-work case enrolled in 2015. Considering a split decision articulated by a division bench of the Madras high court on the lawfulness of his arrest, the chief justice of the High Court appointed Karthikeyan as the third judge to decide on the issue. Justice Karthikeyan issued the order on Friday at the conclusion of the hearing, concurring with the division bench's findings.

