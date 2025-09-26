Tamil Nadu Minister T Rajaa says women in North judged by husband; BJP hits out T Rajaa's remarks drew sharp reaction from the BJP, with saffron party's Shehzad Poonawalla saying the ruling DMK has crossed all the limits, insulting Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire North India.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Minister TRB Rajaa on Thursday sparked a row over his comparison of women in North India with those in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at an event at the Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai, Rajaa said claimed that women in North India are still judged by their husbands, while adding that Indian women were not even considered humans nearly 100 years ago.

"There is a difference between being a woman in Tamil Nadu and in any other state in India. 100 years ago, Indian women were not even considered humans," Rajaa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "The situation remains unchanged in North India. In North India, when we meet a woman, the first question is - where does your husband work? In Tamil Nadu, the question asked of a woman is - Where do you work? This change doesn't happen overnight. It took a century of work, at least in Tamil Nadu."

BJP says DMK has crossed all limits

Rajaa's remarks drew sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with saffron party's Shehzad Poonawalla saying the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has crossed all the limits, insulting Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and the entire North India.

"Congress said BIHAR IS BEEDI. Revanth Reddy abused DNA of Bihar. THEN DMK STATEMENTS that people of Bihar clean toilets. AND NOW THIS INSULT of Bihari and UP women. Why is Tejaswi Yadav silent?" Poonawalla posted on X (previously Twitter).

BJP leader and former Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, also criticised Rajaa and condemned his remarks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Soundararajan called Rajaa's remarks a part of DMK's "cheap politics and narrow mindset".

"He is spilling poison in the minds of children. Can his party make such statements in the Parliament? Or during the propaganda in Bihar? Will Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule, or Mamata Banerjee accept these words?" she said.

Durai Murugan's controversial remarks

A similar controversy had erupted earlier after Tamil Nadu Minister Durai Murugan alleged that women in North India can have 10 husbands. "One man marries one woman in our culture. But in North India, one woman can marry five or 10 men. Also, five men can marry one woman. This is their culture," he had said.