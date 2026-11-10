In a tragic incident, three contract workers died at the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which manufactures Apple iPhone components, on Monday evening. They died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a wastewater storage tank. Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister Virudhai Magal Keerthana has condoled the death of these workers and assured an investigation into the matter. She has also instructed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure that the situation is handled with utmost urgency.
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Tamil Nadu Minister promises investigation after 3 workers die at Tata Electronics facility
Virudhai Magal Keerthana has instructed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure that the situation is handled with utmost urgency.
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