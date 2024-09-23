Tamil Nadu: History-sheeter killed in encounter with Chennai Police, second incident in a week

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Encounter: History sheeter Raja, also known as Seizing Raja, was killed in a police encounter on Monday morning in the Akkarai area of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. According to police reports, Raja was arrested in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and was brought back to Chennai for further investigation. The police stated that he was shot in retaliation during the encounter.

This marks the second encounter carried out in Chennai within a week and the third encounter since the murder of the accused involved in BSP leader Armstrong's killing. Further details on the encounter are awaited.

History-sheeter Balaji shot dead

Earlier on September 18, Tamil Nadu Police confirmed the death of notorious history-sheeter Kakka Thoppu Balaji during an encounter in the remote area of Vyasarpadi in Chennai. The incident unfolded around 4:30 am during routine vehicle checks at Mullaiagar Checkpost, they said. According to police, officers flagged down a vehicle carrying two individuals who appeared suspicious. When asked to exit the vehicle, both men hesitated. After police insisted, one man exited the car with a bag, while Balaji, seated inside, attempted to flee the scene in the car.

A brief chase ensued, leading to the police encountering Balaji in a remote area. During the pursuit, Balaji reportedly engaged with the police, which led to the fatal encounter. Officials confirmed that Balaji, known for his long criminal history, was involved in several cases of robbery, extortion, and other serious crimes. The second individual involved is currently in custody and being interrogated for further information regarding their intentions and any other possible accomplices.

(With ANI inputs)

