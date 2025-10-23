Advertisement
  3. Tamil Nadu rains: Yellow alert in 4 districts; schools closed, IMD warns of heavy rain till Oct 28

Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai is experiencing yet another day of wet weather, as the city braces for intermittent showers ranging from moderate to heavy intensity ahead. Weather officials have warned that the rainfall could be accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and occasional lightning strikes.

Chennai rains
Chennai rains Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu continues to witness heavy rainfall following the arrival of the northeast monsoon. Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting in Chennai to assess the situation and directed officials to take all necessary precautionary steps in anticipation of further rain. During a video conference with district collectors, the Chief Minister urged authorities to remain on high alert. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts, prompting the issue of a yellow alert. 

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu rains...

 

 

Live updates :Tamil Nadu Rains

  • 3:00 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Tamil Nadu Dy CM inspects affected areas

    Tamil Nadu rains LIVE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Wednesday went on an inspected at the Integrated Command and Control Center at Ripon Buildings, Chennai.

     

  • 2:58 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy rainfall lashes Vijayawada

    Tamil Nadu rains LIVE: 

  • 2:57 PM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Tamil Nadu weather forecast for October 23

    Tamil Nadu rains: North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places
    Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet: Heavy to very heavy rainfall
    Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore: Heavy rain at isolated places.

     

