Live Tamil Nadu rains: Yellow alert in 4 districts; schools closed, IMD warns of heavy rain till Oct 28 Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai is experiencing yet another day of wet weather, as the city braces for intermittent showers ranging from moderate to heavy intensity ahead. Weather officials have warned that the rainfall could be accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and occasional lightning strikes.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu continues to witness heavy rainfall following the arrival of the northeast monsoon. Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting in Chennai to assess the situation and directed officials to take all necessary precautionary steps in anticipation of further rain. During a video conference with district collectors, the Chief Minister urged authorities to remain on high alert. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts, prompting the issue of a yellow alert.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu rains...