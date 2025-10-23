Tamil Nadu continues to witness heavy rainfall following the arrival of the northeast monsoon. Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting in Chennai to assess the situation and directed officials to take all necessary precautionary steps in anticipation of further rain. During a video conference with district collectors, the Chief Minister urged authorities to remain on high alert. Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet districts, prompting the issue of a yellow alert.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Tamil Nadu rains...