Tamil Nadu: Four workers killed in landslide in Sivaganga, CM Stalin Announces ex-gratia for families

Chennai:

A devastating landslide at a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai, near S.S. Kottai in Sivaganga district, claimed the lives of four workers on Tuesday morning. Another worker sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai, officials confirmed.

The Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police stated that rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported. “So far, we have found four bodies, and one injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment,” the SP told ANI.

Victims identified

According to an official release from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the deceased has been identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andichamy, and Harshit, the last of whom hailed from Odisha. The injured worker has been identified as Michael.

The incident has shocked the local community, raising concerns over safety standards in privately operated quarries. The cause of the landslide is under investigation by district authorities.

Chief Minister announces ex-gratia support

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

“Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered that Michael, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, be given the best possible medical care,” the CMO said in an official statement.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the landslide and assess whether there were any lapses in safety protocols at the quarry. Rescue and relief teams remained at the site to ensure that no one else was trapped.

The state government has assured continued support to the affected families and is coordinating with local officials to monitor the situation.

