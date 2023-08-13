Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in residential building in Chennai, tenders present at spot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Fire breaks out in residential building in Chennai

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Velachery area of Chennai on Sunday. Fire tenders are present at the spot.

Meanwhile, another incident of fire was reported from Kumbakonam district of Tamil Nadu where the flames engulfed a 7-storey clothing store.

Firefighters battled for an hour to bring the fire under control. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the incident.

