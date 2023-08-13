Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in residential building in Chennai, tenders present at spot

Meanwhile, another incident of fire was reported from Kumbakonam district of Tamil Nadu where the flames engulfed a 7-storey clothing store.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Chennai Updated on: August 13, 2023 23:48 IST
Fire breaks out in residential building in Chennai
Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Fire breaks out in residential building in Chennai

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Velachery area of Chennai on Sunday. Fire tenders are present at the spot. 

Firefighters battled for an hour to bring the fire under control. Meanwhile, no casualties were reported in the incident. 

