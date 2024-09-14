Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces 19 MoUs worth Rs 7,618 crore signed during US visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addresses the media upon his return to India after concluding his two-week visit to US.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin returned to India on Saturday from a successful tour of the United States, announcing a series of significant investments secured during his visit. Addressing the media at Chennai Airport, Stalin revealed that his trip resulted in 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling an impressive Rs 7,618 crore in investments for the state. These agreements are expected to generate 11,516 new jobs across Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister highlighted several key outcomes from the tour, including a major boost for the state's economy and job market. "I have completed my official visit to America. This was a successful visit. We have signed 19 MoUs, bringing an investment of Rs 7,618 crore to Tamil Nadu eight in San Francisco and 11 in Chicago, which will create 11,516 new jobs. Factories will be established in Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Krishnagiri, and other districts," Stalin said.

One of the most notable developments is the decision by Ford Motor Company to restart operations at its previously closed manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. This decision follows high-level discussions between Ford and the Tamil Nadu government, including a recent meeting between Ford executives and Stalin during the latter's visit to the US.

The Tamil Nadu government also secured a significant Rs 2,000 crore investment in Tiruchirapalli, which is expected to create around 5,000 jobs in the district. Additionally, an MoU was signed with RGBSI to set up an advanced electronics and telematics manufacturing unit in Hosur with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

Rockwell Automation, a leader in industrial automation, will expand its operations with a Rs 666 crore investment in Kanchipuram, creating approximately 365 new jobs. Stalin also explored investment opportunities in artificial intelligence with officials from BNY Mellon.

Earlier in September, Tamil Nadu signed MoUs worth Rs 850 crore with US-based companies Lincoln Electric, Vishay Precision, and Visteon. A further Rs 2,000 crore MoU was established with Trilliant for a manufacturing unit and a Development and Global Support Centre in the state.

In August, the state had also signed an agreement with Ohmium for a new factory in Chengalpattu district to produce electrolysers and green hydrogen, with an investment of Rs 400 crore and 500 job opportunities. Additionally, an MoU with Google was inked to set up AI labs in Tamil Nadu.

During his visit to San Francisco, Stalin secured MoUs with six leading global companies—Nokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Services, Microchip, Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materials—totaling Rs 900 crore in investments and creating 4,100 job opportunities.

This series of agreements marks a significant step forward in Tamil Nadu's economic development and job creation efforts, positioning the state as an attractive destination for international investment.

(Inputs from ANI)