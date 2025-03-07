Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks opposition unity against delimitation, calls for March 22 meeting in Chennai Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to the chief ministers of several states, warning that the upcoming delimitation exercise could reduce the parliamentary representation of states that have successfully controlled population growth.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to chief ministers of several states, warning that the upcoming delimitation exercise could drastically alter India’s federal structure and reduce the representation of states that have successfully controlled population growth.

In a letter addressed to current and former chief ministers, Stalin expressed concern that states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab could be adversely affected if parliamentary seat allocation is based solely on population figures post-2026.

‘Democratic imbalance’ if seats are redrawn on population

Stalin argued that if the delimitation exercise is carried out as per future census data, states that have implemented population control measures could lose parliamentary seats, weakening their influence on national policymaking.

"The question is no longer if delimitation will happen, but when and whether it will honour the contributions of states that have advanced our national priorities," Stalin wrote. He warned that once implemented, the changes could persist for decades, diminishing states’ ability to secure resources and shape critical policies.

The Tamil Nadu CM accused the Union government of providing vague assurances without offering clarity on how seats would be allocated. "When the very foundation of our democracy is at stake, can we accept such vague assurances?" he asked.

Joint action committee to strategise response

To counter the potential fallout, Stalin has proposed the formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC), bringing together states that may be affected. He urged leaders to formally join the committee and nominate a senior representative to coordinate a unified strategy.

As an initial step, he has called for an inaugural meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to discuss collective action.

"This moment demands leadership and collaboration, rising above political differences and standing up for our collective good," he wrote, adding that the issue is not just about political representation but also about states’ ability to influence crucial policies on education, healthcare, and economic priorities.

DMK seeks broader opposition front

The letter follows an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu on March 5, where leaders unanimously opposed any delimitation move that could reduce the parliamentary strength of southern and eastern states.

With this outreach, the DMK chief is attempting to unite regional parties against a move they see as disproportionately benefiting more populous states. It remains to be seen how other leaders respond ahead of the proposed Chennai meeting.