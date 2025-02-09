Tamil Nadu CM announces full medical aid for woman pushed out of train, orders financial assistance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday expressed deep concern over a distressing incident in Vellore district where a woman was violently pushed out of a moving train after resisting a sexual assault attempt. In a compassionate response, the CM announced that the state government would bear the entire cost of her hospital treatment and also granted Rs 3 lakh in financial aid to the woman from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The incident occurred on February 6, when the woman, who was four months pregnant, was pushed out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express by the accused, identified as Hemaraj, from the village of Poonjolai, KV Kuppam in Vellore. The victim sustained severe injuries from the fall, resulting in a miscarriage. She initially received treatment at the Vellore government hospital before being transferred to a private medical facility in Ranipet for further care.

Condemning the assault, Stalin conveyed his grief over the woman’s suffering, particularly the miscarriage caused by the traumatic event. He directed the authorities to ensure that she received the best possible care and treatment. "The government will cover all her medical expenses, and we will provide her with the necessary support during this difficult time," the Chief Minister assured.

On February 8, senior Railway officials visited the woman in the hospital, offering her an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and promising further assistance. They expressed solidarity with her and ensured that the railway authorities would extend all possible help in her recovery.

Meanwhile, the accused, Hemaraj, who has a history of serious criminal charges, was arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Authorities have vowed to take swift action to ensure justice for the victim.

This heart-wrenching incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many voicing their concern over the safety of women in public spaces. Chief Minister Stalin's quick response has been widely appreciated, as the state government pledges to offer both financial and medical support to the survivor of this traumatic assault.