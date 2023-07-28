Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah flags off BJP's 'En Mann En Makkal Yatra' from Rameswaram | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTET Shah slams DMK government at the BJP rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with state BJP president K Annamalai flagged off Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's state-wide 'En Mann, En Makkal (My Land, My People)' padayatra from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Hours before flagging off, he addressed a party rally where the senior BJP leader slammed the Congress and its allies, including the DMK, saying nothing would happen by changing the name of their alliance to INDIA.

"When Congress and its allies, including the DMK, go to the people seeking votes, the public would remember the corruption, including the 2G scam and CommonWealth Games scam during the UPA regime, he said.

Congress and its allies have recently formed the alliance INDIA, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to take on the BJP.

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tamil pitch, Shah said Modi honoured Tamil culture by installing the 'sengol' in the new parliament building. He hit out at the DMK regime, calling it the most corrupt in the nation and said the BJP's yatra is an attempt to usher in politics of development and good governance in Tamil Nadu.

What is 'En Mann, En Makkal' ?

'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People) seeks a decisive mandate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term. The poll campaign, which will cover 234 assembly constituencies in the state.

"The campaign will be conducted in five phases to cover all the 39 Parliamentary constituencies and we have planned to conclude it on January 11, 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. After Amit Shahji's inauguration, the campaign will commence from Rameswaram on July 29," Annamalai told media.

Annamalai, who will lead the padayatra covering over 1,770 km by foot and the remaining distance in the rural areas by vehicle, said at least one central minister would address each of the 10 major rallies that have been planned during the yatra. "We will highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister and seek the people's support to ensure the return of Modiji for a third successive term. We will also explain what the BJP has done for the betterment of the people, constituency-wise," he said.

About one lakh copies of the book, 'What Did Modi Do', will be distributed to the people, the BJP state chief said.

The saffron party hopes to connect with the people and wean them away from the influence of the DMK, and bring them close to the BJP, according to party state vice president Karu Nagarajan.

