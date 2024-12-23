Tamil Nadu: AIADMK's Sasikala accuses Stalin govt of hiding huge number of murders due to drug culture

Follow us on Image Source : ANI VK Sasikala

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Monday made huge accusations against the ruling DMK government over drug culture in the state. Speaking to the media, Sasikala said that an average of 20 to 30 murders are happening in each district in a month. She alleged that the government is hiding these deaths by saying that they are happening because of political vengeance and family disputes.

Sasikala further added that the basic reason for these deaths is drug culture and that this has been an issue across Tamil Nadu. She also cited a recent incident from two days ago when a person was hacked to death in a court in Tirunelveli.

Launching a scathing attack on the Stalin government, she said that women feel unsafe in the state and the DMK is doing nothing.

Man murdered at court entrance in Tirunelveli

As per reports, Mayandi, a 25-year-old man was going to court for a hearing when he was attacked by a gang at a restaurant opposite to court complex. However, he managed to escape and ran towards court. At the entrance of the court, the gang attacked him using a sharp weapon due to which he died on the spot.

Later investigation revealed that Mandiya was accused of the murder of a panchayat ward member named N Rajmani, who was killed in August 2023.

This must be noted that Sasikala was a close confidante of AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa. She was the top leader after her death but her conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2017 in a disproportionate assets case. Four years later, she was later released in January 2021. It was expected that she would make fresh strides in politics but contrarily she announced to withdrawal from politics in March 2021. Back in June this year, she announced her return to active politics suggesting that she will raise questions on the government whenever it will be required.

