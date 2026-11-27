The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the Karthigai Deepam (sacred lamp) be lit at the Deepathoon at the Thiruparankundram temple in Tamil Nadu on Saturday and ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of the temple’s security.

The court also superseded the temple’s trustee committee, appointed two judges as receivers to administer the temple in accordance with its rituals and traditions, and issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar and 13 others for alleged wilful disobedience of its November 20 order.

The court directed the CRPF commandant stationed in Chennai to assume responsibility for the temple’s security arrangements, while making it clear that the existing security arrangements at the nearby dargah would remain unchanged. It also directed the state government to extend all necessary support to the court-appointed receivers and summoned the officials facing contempt proceedings to appear before it in person on December 15.

SC lambasts Vijay's government, issues contempt notice

Expressing strong displeasure over the alleged defiance of its earlier order, the Supreme Court said the temple’s trustee committee had never appeared before it and that a statement issued on its behalf appeared, at first glance, to be an affront to the court’s authority and orders.

The court also rejected the Madurai district collector’s initial report and apology, describing them as "mere crocodile tears", and warned that it would not hesitate to exercise its contempt powers against those who deliberately violate its directions.

The Supreme Court issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, DGP Mahesh Kumar and 13 others, seeking their explanations for the alleged wilful disobedience of its November 20 order.

The notices have also been issued to senior officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the Madurai district administration, police officials and temple authorities.

The officials named in the contempt proceedings include:

M Sai Kumar - Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu

Mahesh Kumar - Director General of Police

B Rajaram - HR&CE Commissioner

PG Vinay

Nishant Krishna - Madurai District Collector

S Rajendra - Madurai Commissioner

Madurai Deputy Commissioner of Police

The notices have also been issued to the HR&CE Secretary, Superintendent of Police and other officials and authorities concerned with implementing the court’s directions.

Deepam to be lit at Deepathoon on Saturday

The Supreme Court directed that the Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, November 28, in accordance with its earlier order.

The court’s direction came amid a dispute over the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. The issue has led to a legal confrontation between the temple authorities, the state administration and those seeking enforcement of the court’s earlier directions.

The Supreme Court took serious note of the temple trust board’s decision to pass a resolution citing temple traditions and rituals while the lamp remained unlit.

It said the board’s conduct prima facie indicated deliberate and open defiance of its November 20 order.

Temple trustees suspended

In a significant administrative intervention, the Supreme Court superseded the temple’s trustee committee and appointed two judges as receivers to administer the temple. The receivers have been directed to ensure that the temple is administered in accordance with its established rituals and traditions.

The state government has been directed to extend all necessary assistance to the court-appointed receivers to enable them to carry out their responsibilities.

The court’s intervention follows its criticism of the trustee committee for failing to appear before it and for allegedly acting in disregard of its earlier directions.

Court rejects district collector’s report, says apology amounts to ‘crocodile tears'

The Supreme Court expressed strong dissatisfaction with the initial report submitted by the Madurai district collector and the apology tendered by him.

The court observed that the collector had acted as though he was unaware of the developments and subsequently attempted to express remorse.

It described the collector’s report and apology as “mere crocodile tears”, indicating that it was not satisfied with the explanation offered by the district administration.

The court’s remarks underline its concern over the conduct of officials responsible for implementing its November 20 order.

SC warns against deliberate disobedience of its orders

The Supreme Court made it clear that orders passed by it derive their authority from the Constitution and must be complied with by all authorities and institutions. It observed that officials entrusted with implementing its directions cannot be allowed to obstruct the constitutional framework and the rule of law by failing to carry out their responsibilities.

The court said deliberate violations of its orders could not be ignored and that such instances must be dealt with firmly. It also reiterated that it possesses the power to punish those who violate its orders under the Contempt of Courts Act and would not hesitate to exercise that authority whenever necessary.

The court’s observations came in the backdrop of the alleged failure to light the Deepam despite its November 20 direction and the temple trustee committee’s decision to pass a resolution citing established traditions and practices.

The Supreme Court said such conduct prima facie amounted to wilful and open disobedience of its order, reinforcing its decision to initiate contempt proceedings against the officials concerned.