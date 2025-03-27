Sri Lankan Navy detains 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen, moves them to Kangesanthurai camp for investigation Earlier on March 20, 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing outside the approved boundaries.

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen and taken them to the Kangesanthurai Naval camp for investigation, officials reported on Thursday. As per the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, the fishermen were apprehended while fishing in a single boat in the Bay of Bengal, off Tamil Nadu's coast.

13 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on March 20

On March 20, 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the approved fishing boundaries, returned to India after being handed over by the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

The fishermen were detained on February 26 and presented before the Mallakam court in Sri Lanka, where they remained imprisoned for nearly a month. Additionally, three of them were hospitalised due to injuries sustained during their detention.

Following diplomatic discussions, the Sri Lankan court ordered their release on March 12. Arrangements were made for their return, including flight tickets from Colombo to Chennai and the issuance of temporary passports.

Upon their arrival in India, officials from the Karaikal region welcomed them and transported them separately to their hometowns.

MK Stain had expressed concern

Earlier, on March 18, a group of three fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea area. The arrested were identified as A Shankar (53), M Arjunan (35), and S Murugesan (49).

The fishermen, who had received their fishing permits on March 17, were reportedly told by the Sri Lankan Navy that they had crossed the maritime border. The captured boat, IND-TN-10-MM-496, belongs to Thangachimadam Kennedy. Authorities are currently investigating the three men.

On February 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concern over the increase in the capture of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging the Centre to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) to find a permanent solution to the issue.

