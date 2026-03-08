Sivaganga Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Sivaganga Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 186 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sivaganga Assembly constituency comes under the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, PR Senthilnathan of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating S Gunasekaran of the CPI with a margin of 11253 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram won from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,05,664 votes by defeating A. Xavierdass of the AIADMK.

Sivaganga Constituency Demographic Profile

The Sivaganga Assembly constituency is a part of the Sivaganga district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 301163 voters in the Sivaganga constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 148306 were male and 152854 were female voters. 3 voters belonged to the third gender. 3556 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sivaganga in 2021 was 529 (517 men and 12 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 273251 voters in the Sivaganga constituency, out of which 135523 were male and 137728 were female. 0 voters belonged to the third gender. 2040 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 901 (667 men and 234 women).

Sivaganga Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Sivaganga Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Sivaganga Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Sivaganga Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, PR Senthilnathan of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating S Gunasekaran of the CPI with a margin of 11253 votes. In 2016, Baskaran.G of the ADMK defeated DMK candidate Sathianathan.M to win the seat with a margin of 6636 (13.50 per cent) votes.

2019: Karti P Chidambaram (Congress)

2014: Senthilnathan Pr (ADMK)

2009: Chidambaram P (Congress)

2004: Chidambaram P (Congress)

1999: Sudarsana Natchiappan,e M (Congress)

1998: Chidambaram P (TMC) (M)

1996: Chidambaram P (TMC) (M)

1991: Chidambaram P (Congress)

Sivaganga Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sivaganga Assembly constituency was 200774 or 67.35 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 69.39 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 189342.