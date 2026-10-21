School holiday declared in Chennai, Tiruvallur as heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu, IMD predicts more rains

Chennai:

A school holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts on Wednesday in view of the heavy rain. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students. The development comes as heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai and adjoining districts since last night with the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasting rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until October 26.

The southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coastal region are likely to see a low-pressure area forming on Wednesday. Another low-pressure area may develop over the Bay of Bengal on October 23, potentially intensifying rainfall activity.

Greater Chennai Corporation has repaired 4,691 potholes

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has repaired 4,691 potholes across the city as part of its precautionary measures ahead of the northeast monsoon. According to a Corporation statement, road patchwork is being carried out across all 15 zones at an estimated cost of Rs 21.80 crore. The work includes repairs on bus routes and interior roads using concrete and bituminous mixtures.

The district collectors declared a holiday for schools due to continuous rainfall in the region and the Chennai District Collector reportedly announced that all schools in Chennai will be given a one-day holiday as a precautionary measure amid an IMD warning.

In the similar manner, schools in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts were also declared shut on Wednesday due to incessant rains.

Here’s what IMD predicts for Tamil Nadu

The IMD had issued yellow and orange alerts on Tuesday, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu and other states "due to likely formation of a low-pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast during next 24 hours."

As per the latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre, an upper-air cyclonic circulation that lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the same region during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued an orange alert in Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Thiruvallur. The red alert means a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall above 20 cm, and the orange alert means a forecast of very heavy rainfall above 11 cm.

RMC in its weather bulletin issued at 2.30 pm on Sunday said rainfall occurred in most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions over the last 24 hours. The bulletin further said that Saturday's upper air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh has become less marked.

Heavy rains lashes Chennai and neighbouring districts

However, heavy rains lashed Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, marking the first and heavy spell of the northeast monsoon. The weather report further said that Parry's Corner in Chennai received the highest rainfall of 36 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, followed by Kathivakkam near here receiving 34 cm during the same period.

Also Read:

School holiday declared in Chhattisgarh amid heavy rain, flood-like situation, check when classes to resume