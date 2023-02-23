AIADMK Leadership row: Edappadi Palaniswami is party's single leader, affirms SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Edappadi Palaniswami

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed Madras High Court division bench decision that restored Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as AIADMK party’s single leader.

"The plea filed by OPS dismissed. Supreme Court affirmed the order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court on September 2," Balaji Srinivasan, Lawyer of EPS faction said.

Amid leadership row, O Panneerselvam (OPS), who was expelled along with his supporters by the AIADMK months ago, had dared EPS to float a separate party if he had 'guts and courage'. If Palaniswami did so, he would understand his plight, OPS claimed.

He had lashed out at EPS for being an 'autocratic' leader and among the points he mentioned to substantiate his accusation was the offer of 'dummy' Deputy Chief Minister's post to him in 2017.

EPS held all the powers during 2017-2021 and he was autocratic and it led to repeat electoral defeats for the AIADMK including the 2019 Lok Sabha, civic polls and the 2021 Assembly polls, Panneerselvam said.