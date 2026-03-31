Role of smaller parties in Tamil Nadu polls: Who matters and why?

New Delhi:

As Tamil Nadu heads into a high-stakes Assembly election, the spotlight is not just on the big players like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but also on a range of smaller regional parties. In a close contest, these parties often called “vote influencers” or “vote cutters” can play a decisive role in shaping the final outcome.

With margins expected to be thin, even a few thousand votes can swing seats, making alliances with smaller parties more important than ever.

PMK: Community influence and NDA strength

The Pattali Makkal Katchi, led by Anbumani Ramadoss, is a key partner in the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The party is contesting 18 seats as part of the alliance.

It has strong influence among the Vanniyar community in northern Tamil Nadu.

Ramadoss has expressed confidence that the NDA could win over 200 seats, attacking the ruling DMK on issues like women’s safety.

PMK’s strength lies not just in seats but in its ability to consolidate caste-based votes, which can be crucial in tight contests.

VCK: Voice of marginalised communities

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, is part of the DMK-led alliance.

Thirumavalavan is contesting the Assembly election to strengthen his role in state politics.

The party has a strong base among Dalit communities.

VCK plays a balancing role against PMK in northern districts.

Its presence ensures that the DMK alliance retains support among socially marginalised groups.

MDMK: Loyal ally with reduced space

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, led by Vaiko, continues as a DMK ally.

The party is contesting fewer seats than in previous elections.

In some constituencies, its candidates are contesting under the DMK symbol.

While its independent identity has reduced, MDMK still contributes to alliance vote consolidation, especially in select regions.

NTK: Independent player with strong messaging

The Naam Tamilar Katchi, led by Seeman, is contesting all 234 seats independently.

The party focuses on Tamil identity, agriculture, and decentralised governance.

It attracts voters dissatisfied with both major alliances.

Recent defections, like Kalaiselvi joining NTK, highlight its growing appeal.

Even without winning many seats, NTK can split votes and impact results across constituencies.

DMDK: Declining but still relevant

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, founded by late actor Vijayakanth, is struggling to maintain its earlier influence.

Leaders from AIADMK have downplayed its strength.

However, DMDK still holds pockets of support in parts of the state.

In close contests, even a small vote share from DMDK can affect outcomes.

Lessons from the past: When small parties changed results

Tamil Nadu’s political history shows how smaller parties can alter outcomes. In the 2016 Assembly elections, a “Third Front” of smaller parties failed to win seats but secured around 6% vote share.

This split votes and helped AIADMK return to power.

A small vote difference translated into a large seat gap.

DMK’s strategy

Chief Minister MK Stalin has expanded the DMK-led alliance to include over 20 partners.

Parties like VCK, MDMK, and MNM bring community and regional support.

Some allies are contesting on the DMK’s symbol, showing tighter control.

NDA’s approach

On the other side, the NDA featuring AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party is also relying on smaller parties.

PMK, TMC, and others bring caste and regional influence.

Leaders like PM Narendra Modi have actively campaigned to strengthen the alliance.

The goal is not just victory but also to reduce DMK’s dominance and possibly force a coalition scenario.