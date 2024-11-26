Red alert issued for coastal Tamil Nadu as deep depression brings heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representative image

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into one and rains are expected over the next five days as a red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for different districts in Tamil Nadu. The depression, which is moving towards the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coasts, has prompted the IMD to warn of severe weather conditions in the state, especially in coastal and delta districts.

Red alert in affected areas

The IMD has also declared a red alert for the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam for extremely heavy rainfall. The other districts are under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall which includes Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Puducherry, Sivaganga, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai.

Currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Trincomalee, the depression is expected to intensify further and widespread disruptions are predicted from it. The IMD has warned about heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu.

Fishermen advised to stay ashore

The weather department has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough seas and strong winds. With the depression likely to cause intense rainfall along the coast, the authorities are urging caution and preparedness, especially for those living in low-lying areas.

Flooding and waterlogging in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has already been grappling with heavy rains since November 21, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas. In Thoothukudi, the urban areas of Rajagopal Nagar, Pushpa Nagar, and Postal Telegram Colony have been completely submerged with further rains. These heavy rains caused major inundation in residential areas making life very difficult.

Government's preparedness for heavy rains

The state government has been proactive in its response to the rains. Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured the public that the government was fully prepared to handle the situation. "Based on our study of the impact of rains in October, we have increased the number of motor pumps and volunteers. We have placed 1,194 motor pumps and 152 super-sucker machines in position. The deployment of these machines has increased by 21 per cent compared to October," he said.

The government has also announced that schools will remain closed in the Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts due to continuous heavy rains. Several other districts, including Nagapattinam, Karaikal, and Thoothukudi, had earlier announced school holidays ahead of the anticipated severe weather.

According to predictions by IMD, there would be a continual rain for the next few days and this depression would very soon weaken by November 30 leaving the state with a general yellow alert.

With intense rainfall predicted over the next few days, residents in the affected areas are being urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities to ensure their safety.