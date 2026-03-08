Ramanathapuram Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 211 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency comes under the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Ramanathapuram Constituency Demographic Profile

The Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency is a part of the Ramanathapuram district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,08,443 voters in the Ramanathapuram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,841 were male and 1,55,581 were female voters. 21 voters belonged to the third gender. 2353 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ramanathapuram in 2021 was 148 (all men).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,84,405 voters in the Ramanathapuram constituency, out of which 1,41,975 were male and 1,42,412 were female. 18 voters belonged to the third gender. 1483 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 75 (all men).

Ramanathapuram Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

Ramanathapuram Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Ramanathapuram Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Ramanathapuram Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam of the DMK won the seat by defeating D Kuppuramu of the BJP with a margin of 50312 votes. In 2016, Manikandan.M of the ADMK defeated MAMAK candidate Jawahirullah.M.H to win the seat with a margin of 33222 (17.21 per cent) votes.

2019: K Navaskani (IUML)

2014: Anwar Raajhaa A (ADMK)

2009: Sivakumar (DMK)

2004: Bhavani Rajenthiran M S K (DMK)

1999: Malaisamy K (ADMK)

1998: Sathiamoorthy, V (ADMK)

1996: Udayappan, S P (TMC)(M)

1991: Rajeshwaran V (Congress)

Ramanathapuram Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency was 2,13,345 or 69.56 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 67.89 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,93,002.