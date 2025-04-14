Premalatha Vijayakant recalls PM Modi's bond with late Vijayakant: 'He is like brother to us' Premalatha Vijayakant recalled the deep, brotherly bond between PM Modi and late actor-politician Vijayakant, emphasising their friendship beyond politics.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakant, recalling the deep personal bond he shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She described their relationship as one built on mutual respect, warmth, and camaraderie that went far beyond political alliances.

Speaking in an emotional video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Premalatha said Prime Minister Modi treated Vijayakant as a dear friend and elder brother, often referring to him affectionately as the "Lion of Tamil Nadu."

“Captain Vijayakant was not just a towering figure in Tamil cinema and politics, but a man who earned the love and respect of many, including our Prime Minister,” she said. “Narendra Modiji always saw him as more than a political colleague. He would fondly call him the ‘Lion of Tamil Nadu’ and check on him like an elder brother during his illness. Their bond was built on true affection and mutual respect – it was a friendship that went beyond politics.”

Premalatha fondly recalled how PM Modi would make it a point to call and check on Vijayakant’s health during periods of illness, or wish him personally on his birthday. She recounted one specific phone call during which the Prime Minister told her, “You can ask me if you need help. I am like your elder brother.” She added, “I can't forget those words in my lifetime.”

Vijayakant, founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 71, due to age-related ailments. Widely respected for his contributions to Tamil cinema and his bold entry into politics, he was honored posthumously with the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian awards — a gesture that Premalatha said reflected the Prime Minister’s admiration for him.

She also spoke of Modi’s humility in private conversations. “He never acted like he held such a high office. He always spoke with remarkable humility. He is like a brother to us,” she said, reminiscing about the personal letter Modi had written to Vijayakant in which he cherished their bond.

While highlighting the personal connection, Premalatha also noted the changing political dynamics. In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMDK parted ways with the BJP and aligned with the AIADMK, while another AIADMK ally, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), joined hands with the BJP.

Despite political realignments, Premalatha emphasized that the respect between her late husband and the Prime Minister transcended party lines. “We admired Modiji for many things… he was always simple, humane and a great leader. He came from a small family, yet he achieved the highest. This takes Modiji to the people's hearts,” she concluded.

The video and statement have resonated with supporters of both Vijayakant and the BJP, drawing attention once again to the personal stories behind public lives and the enduring bonds formed beyond politics.

(PTI inputs)