Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. NIA raids underway in different locations in Tamil Nadu as part of crackdown on PFI

NIA raids underway in different locations in Tamil Nadu as part of crackdown on PFI

NIA crackdown on PFI: According to sources, raids are being conducted in Chennai, Dindigul and Theni.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Anurag Roushan | Chennai
Updated on: May 09, 2023 11:22 IST
NIA raids underway in different locations in Tamil Nadu as
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NIA raids underway in different locations in Tamil Nadu as part of crackdown on PFI

NIA crackdown on PFI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday held searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu in cases related to anti-India activities of the banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). According to sources, raids are underway in Chennai, Dindigul, Madurai and Theni. 

Multiple teams of the NIA conducted these searches at the residential and other premises of the suspects in the case in close coordination with Tamil Nadu Police. The NIA registered the case on September 19 last year.

Last year, the NIA also conducted searches on the premises of arrested accused persons in different locations all over Tamil Nadu and many incriminating documents and articles, and digital devices were seized.

Fresh raids after 5 months

The fresh raids were conducted almost five months after the NIA arrested the 10th accused in connection with the case. On December 14 last year, the NIA arrested one Umar Sheriff R alias Umar Juice, 43, a resident of Sungam Pallivasal Street, Nelpettai, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for conspiring and indulging in unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India.

ALSO READ: Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir, one detained | DETAILS

About PFI

It should be mentioned here that PFI is an Islamic political organisation in India,  that allegedly engages in a radical and exclusivist style of Muslim minority politics. PFI was founded in 2006 with the merger of the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and the National Development Front (NDF).

Formed to counter Hindutva groups, it was banned by the Central government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in September 2022 for a period of five years.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Top News

Related Chennai News

Latest News