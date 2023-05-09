Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NIA raids underway in different locations in Tamil Nadu as part of crackdown on PFI

NIA crackdown on PFI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Tuesday held searches at different locations in Tamil Nadu in cases related to anti-India activities of the banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). According to sources, raids are underway in Chennai, Dindigul, Madurai and Theni.

Multiple teams of the NIA conducted these searches at the residential and other premises of the suspects in the case in close coordination with Tamil Nadu Police. The NIA registered the case on September 19 last year.

Last year, the NIA also conducted searches on the premises of arrested accused persons in different locations all over Tamil Nadu and many incriminating documents and articles, and digital devices were seized.

Fresh raids after 5 months

The fresh raids were conducted almost five months after the NIA arrested the 10th accused in connection with the case. On December 14 last year, the NIA arrested one Umar Sheriff R alias Umar Juice, 43, a resident of Sungam Pallivasal Street, Nelpettai, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for conspiring and indulging in unlawful activities, such as creating enmity among different groups on grounds of religion and carrying out activities prejudicial to communal harmony with the intention to disrupt public peace and tranquillity and cause disaffection against India.

About PFI

It should be mentioned here that PFI is an Islamic political organisation in India, that allegedly engages in a radical and exclusivist style of Muslim minority politics. PFI was founded in 2006 with the merger of the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) and the National Development Front (NDF).

Formed to counter Hindutva groups, it was banned by the Central government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in September 2022 for a period of five years.