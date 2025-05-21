NEP row: MK Stalin govt moves Supreme Court against Centre for withholding funds The Tamil Nadu government in the petition sought the release of more than Rs 2000 crores under Samagira Sikha Scheme and urged the SC to fix a time frame and sought the recovery of the amount with a future interest at the rate of 6% per annum on the principal sum.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the Central government for allegedly withholding funds after the state government decided not to implement the New Education Policy, 2020.

The Tamil Nadu government in the petition sought the release of more than Rs 2000 crores under Samagira Sikha Scheme and urged the SC to fix a time frame and sought the recovery of the amount with a future interest at the rate of 6% per annum on the principal sum.

The state government has also asked SC to declare Union Government's action of withholding funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme to implement NEP as "unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary and unreasonable."

The Tamil Nadu government, led by CM MK Stalin, has also asked the apex court for a declaration that the National Educational Policy, 2020 and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme are not binding on Tamil Nadu.

The DMK government also asked the SC to direct the defendant to continue to comply with and perform its statutory obligations of paying to the Plaintiff State grants in aid of revenues for implementation of obligations under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2010, including but not limited to paying the Defendant's share of 60% of expenditure in accordance with law before the commencement of every academic year and within the

time frame.

Earlier, CM MK Stalin had announced that they would go before the Supreme Court to seek funds for the State.

The Tamil Nadu government has accused the Central government of trying to push Hindi "sideways" through the NEP, despite the state's longstanding resistance to such policies.

The government has strongly opposed implementing the NEP, raising concerns over the three-language formula and alleging that the Centre wants to "impose" Hindi.