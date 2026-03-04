Nagercoil Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

New Delhi:

The Nagercoil Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 230 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Nagercoil Assembly constituency comes under the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Gandhi MR of the BJP won the seat by defeating Suresh Rajan N of the DMK with a margin of 11669 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Vijayakumar Vasanth won from the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,79,907 votes by defeating Radhakrishnan P of the BJP.

Nagercoil Constituency Demographic Profile

The Nagercoil Assembly constituency is a part of the Kanniyakumari district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,70,845 voters in the Nagercoil constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,33,909 were male and 1,36,925 were female voters. 11 voters belonged to the third gender. 3160 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nagercoil in 2021 was 443 (424 men and 19 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,633 voters in the Nagercoil constituency, out of which 1,30,228 were male and 1,33,390 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 1840 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 184 (140 men and 44 women).

Nagercoil Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Nagercoil Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Nagercoil Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Nagercoil Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Gandhi MR of the BJP won the seat by defeating Suresh Rajan N of the DMK with a margin of 11669 votes. In 2016, Suresh Rajan N of the DMK defeated BJP candidate Gandhi M.R to win the seat with a margin of 20956 (12.09 per cent) votes.

2016: Suresh Rajan N (DMK)

2011: Nanjil Murugesan A (AIADMK)

2006: Rajan A (DMK)

2001: Austin (MADMK)

1996: Moses, M (TMC)(M)

Nagercoil Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nagercoil Assembly constituency was 1,83,255 or 68.1 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 65.78 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,73,324 .