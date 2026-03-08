Mylapore Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Mylapore Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 25 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Mylapore Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Velu Dha of the DMK won the seat by defeating Nataraj R of the AIADMK with a margin of 12633 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate T. Sumathy won from the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,25,945 votes by defeating Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP.

Mylapore Constituency Demographic Profile

The Mylapore Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 270568 voters in the Mylapore constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 131179 were male and 139349 were female voters. 40 voters belonged to the third gender. 1083 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mylapore in 2021 was 32 (27 men and 5 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 262980 voters in the Mylapore constituency, out of which 127766 were male and 135180 were female. 34 voters belonged to the third gender. 679 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 73 (48 men and 25 women).

Mylapore Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Mylapore Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Mylapore Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Mylapore Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Velu Dha of the DMK won the seat by defeating Nataraj R of the AIADMK with a margin of 12633 votes. In 2016, Nataraj.R Ips (Rtd) of the ADMK defeated Congress candidate Karate Thiagarajan.R to win the seat with a margin of 14728 (9.43 per cent) votes.

2016: Nataraj R Ips (rtd) (ADMK)

2011: Rajalakshmi R (AIADMK)

2006: Shekher, S Ve (AIADMK)

2001: Lakshmanan K N (BJP

1996: Ramajayam, N P (DMK)

1991: Rangarajan T M (ADK)

1989: Ganapathy, N (DMK)

1984: Valarmathi, B (ADK)

Mylapore Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mylapore Assembly constituency was 152143 or 56.79 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 59.38 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 156132.