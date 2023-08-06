'MK Stalin does not know Hindi or English that's why...': BJP's K Annamalai on language row

Follow us on Image Source : ANI K Annamalai slams CM MK Stalin on Hindi row

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday took a jibe at Chief Minister MK Stalin over Hindi row saying the DMK chief does not know English or Hindi so he could not understand what Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

"MK Stalin does not know English or Hindi so he could not understand what Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. Amit Shah said that education should be given in our mother tongue. DMK is still politicising this issue. Stalin and Udayanidhi Stalin has no other point to talk to the people. PM Modi talks about the pride of the Tamil language during his world tour. He is going to install a statue of Thiruvalluvar in France. It is certain that DMK will lose in the upcoming elections," Annamalai said.

The BJP leader responded to Stalin's statement in which he slammed Shah alleging him of Hindi imposition.

"I strongly denounce Union Home Minister @AmitShah's audacious push for Hindi acceptance. It's a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition. Our language and heritage define us – we won't be enslaved by Hindi! Many states like Karnataka, West Bengal also have been vehemently resisting #HindiImposition. Hon'ble @AmitShah, please take heed of the growing resistance! Igniting the embers of the '1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition Agitations' would be an unwise move. #StopImposingHindi," the CM tweeted.

