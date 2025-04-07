Madras High court extends interim protection to Kunal Kamra till April 17 in Eknath Shinde remarks case In a plea to the Bombay High Court asking for the FIR against him to be quashed, Kamra argued that the case against him infringed upon his constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression, right to profession and business of choice, and right to life and liberty.

The Madras High Court has extended the interim anticipatory bail granted to comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with an FIR filed against him in Mumbai over alleged remarks against Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The court's decision on Monday prolongs the protection until April 17.

Kamra's lawyer informed the court about the three new FIRs that had been lodged against the comedian in Maharashtra. The lawyer also raised concerns about what he described as hostile behavior by the authorities towards Kamra, particularly the harassment of his elderly parents. This prompted the extension of the interim bail, which had initially been granted by the court on March 28, lasting until April 7.

Kunal Kamra is facing multiple legal issues following his controversial performance in Mumbai, where he allegedly made derogatory comments about Eknath Shinde. During the show, Kamra is accused of referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor) and making sarcastic remarks about the Shiv Sena leader’s role in the party’s split. The performance was captured in a parody song that went viral after being uploaded on YouTube.

In response, Shiv Sena workers vandalized the studio where the song was recorded, and an FIR was filed against Kamra by Shiv Sena legislator Muraji Patel on March 24. Despite receiving three summons from the Mumbai police to appear for questioning, Kamra has not yet complied.

In addition to the proceedings in Madras, Kamra has also approached the Bombay High Court, requesting that the FIR filed against him be quashed. His plea emphasizes that the case infringes upon his constitutional rights, including freedom of speech, the right to pursue his profession, and his right to life and liberty.

The Bombay High Court will hear Kamra’s petition on Tuesday, April 8, with the division bench, led by Justice Sarang Kotwal, scheduled to review the matter. Kamra’s legal team maintains that the case against him is an attempt to suppress his right to freedom of expression and that the comedian should be allowed to perform without facing legal retribution for his art.