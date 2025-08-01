Madras HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from using any living personality names, party symbols in welfare Scheme ads The bench also noted that it was impermissible to mention the name of political personalities in the nomenclature of a government scheme.

Chennai:

The Madras High Court has issued an interim directive barring the Tamil Nadu government from including the name or photograph of any living political personality, former Chief Ministers, ideological leaders, or party symbols in advertisements related to welfare schemes.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivatsava and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the interim order on Thursday in response to a petition filed by AIADMK MP C. Ve. Shanmugam and advocate Iniyan. The petition challenges the rebranding of welfare schemes with political overtones and seeks to ensure political neutrality in government publicity.

"Therefore, we are inclined to pass an interim order to the effect that while launching and operating government welfare schemes through various advertisements, the name of any living personality, photograph of any former Chief Minister/ideological leaders or party insignia/emblem/flag of respondent No.4 shall not be included," the court said.

Shanmugam’s plea requested the court to restrain the state from naming any welfare scheme after a living individual—specifically targeting the usage of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s name in connection with schemes launched under G.O. (Ms) No. 390, dated June 19, 2025. The petitioner also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising to take action under Paragraph 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

While issuing the interim order, the court clarified that it was not restraining the launch, implementation, or operation of any welfare scheme. However, it held that naming schemes after living political figures or using party insignia, flags, or emblems violates the Supreme Court's established directives and the ECI's guidelines.

The bench observed that although the Supreme Court in the Karnataka vs Common Cause case allowed the photograph of an incumbent Chief Minister in advertisements, it did not extend that liberty to former leaders or ideological figures. It stressed that including such names or images may politicize welfare programs and compromise neutrality.

"The use of the name of any living political personality in the nomenclature of a government scheme, or party symbols in advertisements, prima facie violates Supreme Court directions," the bench noted.

Importantly, the court allowed the Election Commission to proceed independently on any complaint made by the petitioner without waiting for a final verdict in the case. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 13.