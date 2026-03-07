Kovilpatti Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

New Delhi:

The Kovilpatti Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 218 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kovilpatti Assembly constituency comes under the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Kadambur Raju of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK with a margin of 12403 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Kanimozhi won from the Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 3,92,738 votes by defeating Sivasamy Velumani of the AIADMK.

Kovilpatti Constituency Demographic Profile

The Kovilpatti Assembly constituency is a part of the Thoothukkudi district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,66,625 voters in the Kovilpatti constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,30,639 were male and 1,35,955 were female voters. 31 voters belonged to the third gender. 2920 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kovilpatti in 2021 was 710 (694 men and 16 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,279 voters in the Kovilpatti constituency, out of which 1,23,144 were male and 1,25,133 were female. 2 voters belonged to the third gender. 1753 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 980 (743 men and 237 women).

Kovilpatti Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kovilpatti Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kovilpatti Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kovilpatti Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Kadambur Raju of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating TTV Dhinakaran of the AMMK with a margin of 12403 votes. In 2016, C. Kadambur Raju of the ADMK defeated DMK candidate A.Subramanian to win the seat with a margin of 64,086 (0.26 per cent) votes.

2006: Radhakrishnan (AIADMK)

2001: Rajendran S (CPI)

1996: Ayyalusamy L (CPI)

1991: Shymala R (ADK)

1989: Alagarsomy S (CPI)

1984: R Rangasamy (Congress)

1980: Alagarasamy S (CPI)

Kovilpatti Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kovilpatti Assembly constituency was 179804 or 68.34 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 76.03 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,77,510 .