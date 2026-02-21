Katpadi Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

New Delhi:

The Katpadi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 40 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Katpadi Assembly constituency comes under the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Duraimurugan of the DMK won the seat by defeating V Ramu of the AIADMK with a margin of 746 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate DM Kathir Anand won from the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,15,702 votes by defeating AC Shanmugam of the BJP.

Katpadi Constituency Demographic Profile

The Katpadi Assembly constituency is a part of the Vellore district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,50,228 voters in the Katpadi constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,21,746 were male and 1,28,448 were female voters. 34 voters belonged to the third gender. 3349 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Katpadi in 2021 was 1661 (1621 men and 40 women).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,868 voters in the Katpadi constituency, out of which 1,12,134 were male and 1,17,719 were female. 15 voters belonged to the third gender. 1347 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 386 (238 men and 148 women).

Katpadi Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Katpadi Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Katpadi Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Katpadi Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Duraimurugan of the DMK won the seat by defeating V Ramu of the AIADMK with a margin of 746 votes. In 2016, Duraimurugan of the DMK defeated ADMK candidate Appu SRK to win the seat with a margin of 23,946 ( 13.46 per cent) votes.

2016: Duraimurugan (DMK)

2011: Duraimurugan (DMK)

2006: Duraimurugan (DMK)

2001: Duraimurugan (DMK)

1996: Duraimurugan (DMK)

1991: KM Kalaiselvi (ADK)

Katpadi Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Katpadi Assembly constituency was 1,84,357 or 74.64 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 77.46 per cent and the total number of votes cast were 1,77,870.