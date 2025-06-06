Kamal Haasan, MNM chief, files nomination for Rajya Sabha election from Tamil Nadu in presence of CM Stalin Rajya Sabha Election 2025: The Election Commission of India earlier announced the schedule for the biennial elections to fill six Rajya Sabha seats – one-third of the seats from Tamil Nadu – that are set to fall vacant on July 24.

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and veteran actor, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. Senior leaders from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) alliance partners, including VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK's Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai, were also present, underlining the political significance of the moment.

Haasan's nomination follows the DMK's decision to allocate one Rajya Sabha seat to MNM as part of a pre-poll understanding within the INDIA bloc.

Rajya Sabha polls to take place on June 19

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, each Rajya Sabha candidate requires at least 34 votes to secure a seat. The DMK-led INDIA alliance, commanding a solid majority of 158 MLAs (DMK: 133, Congress: 17, VCK: 4, CPI: 2, CPM: 2), is comfortably positioned to win four of the six available seats in the upcoming election scheduled for June 19 (Thursday). Alongside Haasan, the DMK has nominated Salma, Advocate P Wilson, and SR Sivalingam as its official candidates.

Know more about Kamal Haasan led-Makkal Needhi Maiam

Kamal Haasan, who launched the MNM in 2018 in Madurai with a platform rooted in clean politics and governance reform, has seen limited electoral success. The party garnered 2.62 per cent of the vote share in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, instead campaigning for the DMK-led INDIA bloc. In return, the DMK committed to supporting MNM with a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Coinciding with his political milestone, Kamal Haasan also marked a major cinematic event on Thursday (June 5) with the release of his much-anticipated film 'Thug Life'. Directed by the acclaimed Mani Ratnam, the film has generated significant buzz, with fans thronging theatres across Tamil Nadu. Celebrations outside cinemas featured music, dancing, and widespread enthusiasm from supporters.

Would like to thank Tamil Nadu and its people for their support: Kamal Haasan

Speaking about the project, Haasan expressed gratitude for the enduring support from the people of Tamil Nadu. "It is true that working with Mani Ratnam again was a pleasure. I would like to thank Tamil Nadu and its people for their unwavering support," he said.

'Thug Life' boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. The film marks a significant reunion for Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who last collaborated nearly four decades ago.

As Kamal Haasan prepares to step into a national political role through the Upper House of Parliament, his parallel journey in cinema continues to captivate audiences – underscoring his enduring influence across both fields.