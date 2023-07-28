India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: DMK-Congress looks comfortable in Tamil Nadu, Jagan Reddy leads in Andhra

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy with Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu predictions: The I.N.D.I.A. alliance is likely to win most of the seats in Tamil Nadu in next year’s Lok Sabha polls as Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK is predicted to win a majority of constituencies in the state once again, followed by its ally Congress, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll on Friday (July 28).

The BJP is expected to not open its account in Tamil Nadu in 2024, which may come as a huge setback for the saffron party.

The I.N.D.I.A. alliance is likely to win over 50 per cent seats in 2024 with DMK predicted to win in 19 while Congress in 7 seats. EPS-led AIADMK is shown to secure 8 seats.

However, the DMK is likely to lose 5 Lok Sabha seats next year while AIADMK may gain 7 seats.

In the 2019 general elections, out of the 39 seats, DMK had won 24, Congress 8, CPM 2, CPI 2, VCK 1, IUML 1, and AIADMK 1.

DMK is likely to get 30% of votes in Tamil Nadu next year while its ally Congress may get 11% vote share.

AIADMK is expected to secure 23% while the BJP may get 4% votes, according to the Opinion Polls. With this, the DMK is set to lose 5 Lok Sabha seats as against AIADMK which is likely to gain 7 seats in 2024.

Congress, AIADMK, and Left parties are parts of the joint Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

Image Source : INDIA TVTamil Nadu 2024 prediction

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha predictions

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP is predicted to win 18 Lok Sabha seats, suffering the loss of 4 from the previous polls, while Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, which was reduced to merely 3 seats out of 25 in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, is likely to gain 4 seats next year.

YSRCP had won 22 seats in 2019 while TDP had won only 3. Naidu had parted ways with the BJP ahead of the elections.

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, YSRCP is likely to get 46% of votes in Andhra Pradesh, while TDP is expected to get 36%. The BJP, which is solo so far in the state, is at the third spot with 8% votes.

Both BJP and Congress are expected to score a duck in Andhra.

Image Source : INDIA TVAndhra Pradesh 2024 prediction

However, with the changing political scenarios with the new alliances being formed and broken lately, it is expected to witness new formations in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the 2024 polls.

Notably, neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Jagan Mohan Reddy is a part of the Opposition’s grand alliance.

Jagan has extended support to the Centre on the Delhi Services Ordinance, in its latest move aiding the Centre in the Parliament over key Bills. However, it is yet not clear if TDP will return to the NDA folds again ahead of the 2024 challenge.

ALSO READ | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: KCR-led BRS faces tough challenge from BJP in 2024