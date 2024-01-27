Amid I.N.D.I.A bloc’s teardown, Stalin tells Opposition leaders: ‘Votes against BJP must not get split’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Amid widening rift within the Opposition allies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to stay united and not allow the votes against the BJP to get split. Problems in the Opposition’s grand alliance do not seem to hit the dead end as one after the other, the parties are declaring to contest alone in respective states. Stalin said that all the parties should have one aim, that is, not to let the BJP come back to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Everyone should only have one aim- not to allow BJP to come back to power. Votes against BJP must not get split. If BJP comes to power again, then there will be no democracy and federalism in the country," he said while speaking at an event in Tiruchirappalli on Friday.

Back-to-back jolts to I.N.D.I.A bloc

In major jolts to the Opposition bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced to go solo in the state in the upcoming general elections. This came as the war of words between Congress and TMC intensified over seat-sharing.

On the same day, Aam Aadmi Party shocked the Congress by announcing to contest in all seats in Punjab and Haryana alone.

"We will contest alone in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Regarding the Lok Sabha, we have communicated our stance to the national leadership of our party that we are strong and we can contest the elections in alliance and independently as well. The final decision will be taken by the party leadership," AAP leader Sushil Gupta said.

Nitish Kumar’s future uncertain

The future of Nitish Kumar with the I.N.D.I.A is uncertain as speculations are rife about him rejoining the NDA very soon.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the door can be opened if needed, indicating a possible revival of ties between Nitish Kumar -led JDU.

"We are keeping an eye on all the developments and if needed an appropriate decision will be taken. No door is permanently closed in politics and the door can be opened if needed..." Sushil Modi said.

The INDIA bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges including finalising seat-sharing arrangements most importantly deciding on a PM face while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid off in 2023 to secure victory in General elections.

