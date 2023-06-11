On MK Stalin's challenge, Amit Shah lists Centre's work for Tamil Nadu, now seeks CM's reply | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shah in Vellore

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a public event in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. While addressing the event, Shah responded to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's statement in which he asked the Home Minister to list the work done by the Modi government for his state.



"CM Stalin asked me a question publically- what did PM Narendra Modi do for Tamil Nadu in 9 years? I am here to give you an account for nine years. Listen to me and if you have courage give a reply tomorrow..," Shah highlighted several Central projects in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, DMK president Stalin on Saturday demanded Shah release a list of special schemes implemented for Tamil Nadu in the past nine years by the saffron party-led Central government. Referring to Shah's visit to the State on June 11 as part of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin asked whether the Union Home Minister was ready to spell out the schemes for Tamil Nadu.

"I am asking this question," Stalin said addressing a meet of party functionaries here and listed the special initiatives implemented during the UPA dispensation (2004-14) in which the DMK was a constituent.

"Many special schemes were brought to Tamil Nadu during the Congress-led coalition government at the Centre," he said. The first phase of the Chennai Metro Rail was implemented while 11 per cent of the project spent of the Union government was brought to the State.

"Does he have the ability to give a list; he should list out the schemes tomorrow...he should get the courage and ability to say that this is what they have done for Tamil Nadu.Will he get (courage) it? No."

Shah on Sunday pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future, party sources said. The BJP veteran, also its former national president, made the remarks at a closed door meeting of state party functionaries during his visit here. Without divulging details, sources indicated he pitched for a Tamil PM in the near future. Such an opportunity was lost in the past twice, he was said to have stated and reportedly blamed the ruling DMK for this.

Shah also exhorted the BJP functionaries to work towards winning over 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the booth committees for this purpose.

(With PTI inputs)

