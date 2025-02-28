Heavy rains alert: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal to witness downpours on March 1, says IMD IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on March 1-2, 2025. A yellow alert is in place for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and nearby districts. Stay updated on weather warnings and safety measures.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rainfall over coastal and interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday and Saturday (March 1-2).

A yellow alert has been issued for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, and Madurai districts on March 1, warning of heavy downpours.

Rainfall to continue in southern districts

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is likely to persist in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar districts on March 2 as well.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, and authorities have been alerted to prepare for potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions in affected areas.