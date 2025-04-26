Four, including two minors, killed in cracker blast in TN's Salem district The mishap occured when a bundle of firecrackers, carried in a gunny bag on a two-wheeler for bursting during the Draupadi Amman temple festival, caught fire and exploded.

Chennai:

In a tragic accident, four people, including two minor boys, were killed in a firecracker explosion near a temple at Kanjanaickenpatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, the police said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the relatives of the victims.

A bundle of firecrackers, carried in a gunny bag on a two-wheeler for bursting during the Draupadi Amman temple festival, caught fire and exploded around 8:50 pm on Friday near the Poosaripatti bus stand in Kanjanaickenpatti village, police said.

"The incident happened when a man attempted to test the firecrackers," a police official stated, adding that the mishap took place about one kilometre from the temple, where a large crowd had gathered for the festivities.

The deceased have been identified as Selvaraj, 29, from Kottamedu, Kanjanaickenpatti, and two boys aged 11 from Guruvalliyur. Another victim, Lokesh, 20, succumbed to injuries at the Salem Government Medical College Hospital.

Expressing grief, the Chief Minister said in a statement, "I was deeply shocked and pained to hear the tragic news. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who lost their kin."

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also conveyed his condolences, stating, "The news that four people have tragically lost their lives in a firecracker accident during a temple festival in Kanjanaickenpatti village is very shocking and painful. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased."

"Such accidents have become a recurring story under the present DMK regime because proper protocols were not followed during temple festivals and proper security was not provided," he claimed, hitting out at the ruling party in the state.

Palaniswami urged the state government to increase the relief amount and implement strict safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.

(With PTI inputs)