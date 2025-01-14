Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Five coaches of passenger train from Villupuram to Puducherry derails near Villupuram railway station.

At least five coaches of a passenger train from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station on Tuesday. The Indian Railways said a major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard.

According to the Indian Railways, all passengers were safely evacuated from the train. Railway staff and engineers rushed to the site and are actively working to repair the derailed train.

Railway staff worked and the route was cleared for other trains, authorities are investigating whether the incident was due to a technical fault or sabotage. The Villupuram Railway Police have begun an in-depth inquiry into the matter, the Railways said.