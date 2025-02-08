Erode East Bypoll Result Live: DMK candidate eyes win as counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Erode East Bypoll Result Live: As many as 46 candidates are contesting in the Erode East assembly constituency. This is the second bypoll to the Erode seat in less than two years. The seat was represented by Congress leader Thirumagan Evera until he died on January 4, 2023. After his demise, his father EVKS Elangovan contested the seat and won the bypoll. On December 14, 2024, Elangovan died due to illness leaving the seat vacant again. DMK has fielded Chandhirakumar VC. On the other hand, NTK has pitted MK Seethalakshmi. Other cnadidates in the contest are BPAP's M Arumugam and MJK's Anand Subramani among others. AIADML, DMDK, BJP and TVK have bycotted the poll.

