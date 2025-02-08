Erode East Bypoll Result Live: DMK candidate eyes win as counting begins

Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Erode East Assembly Bypoll Live: This is the second bypoll announcement to the Erode seat in less than two years. In 2021, Thirumagan Evera won on Congress ticket but passed away, After this, his father EVKS Elangovan contested on Congress ticket and won the seat but he also died.

Erode Published : Feb 05, 2025 15:06 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 8:17 IST
Erode East Assembly bypoll result
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Erode East Bypoll Result Live: As many as 46 candidates are contesting in the Erode East assembly constituency. This is the second bypoll to the Erode seat in less than two years. The seat was represented by Congress leader Thirumagan Evera until he died on January 4, 2023. After his demise, his father EVKS Elangovan contested the seat and won the bypoll. On December 14, 2024, Elangovan died due to illness leaving the seat vacant again. DMK has fielded Chandhirakumar VC. On the other hand, NTK has pitted MK Seethalakshmi. Other cnadidates in the contest are BPAP's M Arumugam and MJK's Anand Subramani among others. AIADML, DMDK, BJP and TVK have bycotted the poll.

Follow Blog for Live Updates

 

 

Live updates :Erode East Bypoll Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 08, 2025 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Vote counting begins in Erode East

    Vote counting has begun for Erode East assembly seat.

  • Feb 08, 2025 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Strong room opens as voter counting to begin shortly

    The strong room opened as voter counting to begin shortly.

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Vote counting to begin shortly

    The vote counting for the Eride East assembly bypoll is set to begin shortly at the IRTT College.

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    DMK candidate Chandhirakumar VC likely to get huge victory amid boycott by opposition

    DMK candidate Chandhirakumar VC, being the only dominant candidate, is likely to get a landslide victory in the bypoll. However, his main contest is wth Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) candidate MK Seethalakshmi. 

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Erode East records 67.97 per cent voter turnout

    Erode East recorded 67.97 per cent voter turnout, which is 7 per cent less than the 2023 bypoll. The drop is likely due to the bypoll boycott announced by prominent opposition parties, including the BJP and AIADMK, among others.  

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Security heightened outside counting centre in Erode

    The security outside the counting centre in Erode has been ramped up.

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Erode East bypoll voting

    The voting for the Erode East assembly constituency took place on February 5 along with UP's Milkipur and election for 70 assembly seats in Delhi.  

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Erode District Collector Raja Sunkara on counting preparations

    The counting of votes will start at 8 am at Government College of Engineering, Erode, and 14 tables have been arranged for counting of the EVMs, while one table has been arranged for counting of postal ballots. Each table will have a counting supervisor, one counting assistant and one counting micro observer. The counting will start at 8 am for postal votes, and for EVMs, it will start at 8.30 am: Erode District Collector Raja Sunkara on preparations

  • Feb 08, 2025 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    What necessitated bypoll in Erode East?

    This is the second bypoll announcement to the Erode seat in less than two years. The seat was represented by Congress leader Thirumagan Evera until he died on January 4, 2023. After his demise, his father EVKS Elangovan contested the seat and won the bypoll. On December 14, 2024, Elangovan died due to illness. The seat fell vacant again.

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    What happened in Erode Assembly bypolls in 2023?

    In 2023, Congress' EVKS Elangovan won the seat by garnering 1,10,156 votes (64.58 per cent). He defeated AIADMK's KS Thennarasu by 66,233 votes. Thennarasu polled 43,923 votes (25.75 per cent). NTK's Menaka Navaneethan stood third with 10,827 votes (6.35 per cent).

     

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    What happened in Erode East assembly election 2021?

    In 2021, Congress' Thirumagan Everaa Elangovan won the seat by a margin of 8,904 votes. He polled 67,300 votes (44.47 per cent). He defeated AIADMK's Yuvaraja M who got 58,396 votes (38.41 per cent). NTK candidate Gomathi S polled 11,575 votes (7.65 per cent) and stood at third position. 

  • Feb 08, 2025 6:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    All prominent opposition parties boycott poll

    All the prominent opposition parties— including AIADMK, BJP, Actor Vijay's TVK, Shasikala's DMDK— have boycotted the bypoll, alleging that DMK would utilise muscle power to win the bypoll, without following democratic principles.

