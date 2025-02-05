Erode East bypoll: 10.95 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in Tamil Nadu's high-stakes seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Voters in queue at a polling booth (File)

Voting for bypoll to the Erode East Assembly constituency is underway amid tight security. According to the latest Election Commission's data, the constituency saw 10.95 per cent voter turnout till 9 am. The polling commenced at 7 am on Wednesday at 237 booths across 53 locations in the constituency.

Owing to cold conditions, people did not turn up in big numbers in the morning, but more voters are expected later in the day.

A total of 46 candidates--including 44 independents are in the fray, although the battle is confined between the ruling DMK and actor-politician Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Triangular bypoll battle in Erode

The Erode East segment has a total of 2,27,546 voters. Nine booths have been declared as sensitive and additional security posted there, officials said. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara was among the early voters.

Stalin accuses AIADMK, BJP of instigating 'political fringes'

Earlier on Sunday, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the AIADMK and BJP of waging an "indirect war" against his party by instigating "political fringes" in the Erode East bypoll.

Stalin said the AIADMK and BJP could neither oppose the DMK candidate VC Chandirakumar nor face the electorate and hence, they levelled defamatory allegations for boycotting the bypoll. These parties do not have the strength to go to the people, he alleged.

"Without having the courage to directly oppose the DMK, they are waging an indirect war by instigating some fringes (fringe political parties)," he said writing to party workers.

DMK's Chandirakumar and Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M K Seethalakshmi are the only two key contenders as the main opposition party, the AIADMK and others including the BJP, DMDK and TVK have boycotted the bypoll. Actor-politician Vijay's TVK had already announced that its focus is on 2026 Assembly election.

(With PTI inputs)